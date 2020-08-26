Go behind the scenes, see what Shankar is reading and find more useful resources and links.

The pressure. The expectations. The anxiety. If there’s one thing that connects the athletes gathering for the Olympic games with the rest of us, it’s the stress that can come from performing in front of others. In this week’s episode, we talk with cognitive scientist Sian Beilock about why so ...

In the United States, we often praise people with strong convictions, and look down on those who express doubt or hesitation. In this favorite 2021 episode, psychologist Adam Grant pushes back against the benefits of certainty, and describes the magic that unfolds when we challenge our own deeply-held beliefs.

All of us want to feel safe in our daily lives. Yet when we think about crime, our first response is often a blanket approach: find the bad guys, and punish them. But what if there were another way? This week on the show, researchers Sara Heller and Chris Blattman ...

We like to think that all humans are born with the same core emotions: anger, fear, joy, sadness and disgust. But what if that's not true? This week, psychologist Batja Mesquita offers a different model of emotions — one that can help us to better understand our own feelings and ...

So often, we think we know what other people are thinking. Psychologist Tessa West says our confidence is often misplaced. But she says there are some simple steps we can take to read people more accurately.

Many of us feel like there aren't enough hours in the day. We struggle to make time for all the competing demands at work and at home, and inevitably feel like we're letting someone down. But what if there were a way to reclaim our time and, as a result, ...

Hidden Brain explores the unconscious patterns that drive human behavior and questions that lie at the heart of our complex and changing world.

Featured Episodes:

Here are some of our favorite episodes to help you get started:

Hidden Brain Classics

Stories that will expand your mind and help you see the world with fresh eyes.

You 2.0

Our annual series about finding wisdom amidst the chaos of everyday life.

A Life Well Lived

Stories about happiness, purpose, and what it means to live life to the fullest.

Relationships

Explorations of how we engage with other people, and why we sometimes struggle to see eye to eye.

