My Unsung Hero

Lauryn and her fiance were in danger of drowning when a surfer came to their rescue.

When Justin's tire blew out in 2010, no one stopped to help. Just when he was about to give up, a van pulled over.

After Brandon, a teacher, learned that his new niece was delivered stillborn, his entire school was informed of the loss. None of his students talked to him the next day — except for one young student named Marissa.

Ken Wilcox's life felt hopeless, like there was nowhere left to turn. Then a simple act from a stranger on the street changed his perspective, and his life.

After Rebecca left an abusive relationship, she felt broken. She told her counselor, "I can't do this." Then her counselor told her something that she will never forget.

When Alice and her sister arrived in Budapest, exhausted, a young man on the street offered a hand.

