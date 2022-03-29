You Don’t Need a Crystal Ball

When disaster strikes — from the explosion of a space shuttle to the spread of a deadly virus — we want to know whether we could have avoided catastrophe. Did anyone speak up with concerns about the situation? And if so, why didn’t someone listen? This week, we revisit a favorite episode about the psychology of warnings, and how we can all become better at predicting the future.
Illustration by Angela Hsieh
Podcast:
Subscribe to the Hidden Brain Podcast on your favorite podcast player so you never miss an episode.
Newsletter:
Go behind the scenes, see what Shankar is reading and find more useful resources and links.